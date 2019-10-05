Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 3
Lights! Camera! Action! It's a Hollywood special this weekend
Published: Saturday, 5 October 2019 at 6:49 pm
Roll out the red carpet – Strictly is heading to Hollywood!
The remaining 14 couples will transform into stars of the silver screen as they show off their moves to some of the biggest songs in film this weekend.
Expect romantic classics from Top Hat to hits from superhero numbers including Batman Forever as well as the potential to see Mike Bushell stripping off as he channels Channing Tatum in Magic Mike.
Here’s what we can look forward to this week…
Anneka and Kevin – Charleston to 'Woo Hoo' from Kill Bill
Alex and Neil – Rumba to How Far I'll Go from Moana
Catherine and Johannes – Rumba to Shallow from A Star is Born
Emma and Anton – Salsa to Soul Bossa Nova from Austin Powers
Emma and Aljaž – Foxtrot to Downton Abbey from Downton Abbey
Michelle and Giovanni – Quickstep to Cabaret from Cabaret
Saffron and AJ – Paso Doble to Everybody Wants to Rule the World from Hunger Games
Chris and Karen – American Smooth (Foxtrot) to Cheek to Cheek from Top Hat
David and Nadiya – American Smooth (Viennese Waltz) to Kiss From a Rose from Batman Forever
Dev and Dianne – Couples' Choice to Friend Like Me from Aladdin
Karim and Amy – Samba to Kung Fu Fighting from Kung Fu Panda
Kelvin and Oti – Charleston to Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns
Mike and Katya – Cha Cha to It's Raining Men from Magic Mike
Will and Janette – Paso Doble to Gotta Catch 'Em All from Pokemon
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:10pm
