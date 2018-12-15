Strictly between us, it's painful.

Beginning with newsreader Huw Edwards (oh Huw, why you?) warning that "there's a storm brewing", the video then shifts to Strictly couple Faye and Giovanni in front of a weather map.

It's here that the awkward puns really start flying.

More like this

"Make sure you don't get caught in the hustle and Darcey Bussell around Elstree Studios," Faye Tozer warns.

"This morning will start out American Smoothly but it's going to get Claudia as the day goes on," Stacey Dooley chimes in, but it's Kevin Clifton who really finds himself in the eye of the innuendo storm.

"Yes a Paso Snow-ble could even be on its way with a fleckerl [fleckerl, geddit?] of ice already spotted in places around the UK. But thankfully it's looking like clear skies this evening so you'll be able to see plenty of Strictly stars."

Joe Sugg has said he fancies a career in performing after his Strictly experience – let's just hope he doesn't have to deliver too many lines like "it's going to be Cha Cha Chilly so you'll need a lot more than Lycra and a spray tan to keep you warm".

Advertisement

Watch the video below, and save your thunderous applause for the final itself, starting at 6.30pm on BBC1.