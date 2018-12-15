Who are the Strictly 2018 finalists?

A total of 15 celebrities started a Strictly journey this year, but now just four couples remain…

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

BBC

How many dances are the celebrities performing in the Strictly final?

Every couple will perform three different routines in the last show: a ‘Judges’ Pick’ – one performance from the series that the judges select – their own ‘Favourite Dance’ – the couple’s favourite routine from the series, and finally the ‘Showdance’.

What songs and dances will the finalists be performing on Saturday?

The Favourite Dance won't be revealed until the night itself – but check out the Judges' Pick and Showdance choices below...

Ashley and Pasha

Judges’ Pick: Salsa – (I’ve Had The) Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Showdance: Keeping Your Head Up by Birdy

Stacey and Kevin

Judges’ Pick: Foxtrot – High Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck

Showdance: Land of a Thousand Dances by Jessica Mauboy

Faye and Giovanni

Judges’ Pick: Viennese Waltz – It’s a Man’s World by Seal

Showdance: Lullaby of Broadway by Various Artists

Joe and Dianne

Judges’ Pick: Paso Doble – Pompeii by Bastille

Showdance: I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys

How is the Strictly winner decided?

Unlike throughout the rest of the competition, the ultimate winner of Strictly is all down to the viewers’ votes.

During the rest of the series, viewer votes are combined with the judges’ scores to determine which celebrities placed where on the leaderboard.

Although judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will still score all of the dances in the Strictly final, it will be for guidance only. In the final, who takes home that Glitterball trophy is solely down to viewers.

Well, if the vote this Saturday goes the same way as this RadioTimes.com poll, then Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell will be lifting the Strictly Glitterball trophy.

The couple came out top in the vote asking who should win out of the four remaining couples. However, current bookies' favourites Stacey Dooley and Kevon Clifton weren't far behind... Check out the full results here.

When is the Strictly winner announced?

We will find out who’s won Strictly 2018 on the Saturday night and there will be no Sunday evening results show.

Who’s left Strictly so far?

The full list of eliminated contestants are as follows: Susannah Constantine, Lee Ryan, Katie Piper, Vick Hope, Seann Walsh, Ranj Singh, Danny John-Jules, Kate Silverton, Graeme Swann, Charles Venn, and Lauren Steadman.

However, they aren’t gone for good just yet. As is Strictly tradition, the class of 2018 will be returning to the final for one last celebratory group performance.

Who’s performing at the Strictly final?

Guesting on the final of Strictly's sixteenth season will be Michael Bublé, who will sing a song from his fourth UK Number 1 album Love.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1