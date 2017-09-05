With Strictly Come Dancing's 2017 launch show just around the corner, we've been given our first glimpse at this year's celebrity contestants, presenters and judging line-up.

The first official picture of new Head Judge Shirley Ballas joining Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli has been unveiled:

Meanwhile presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are also back and looking as excitable as ever:

And here's our first look at all 15 celebrities now that they've been spray tanned and glammed-up to the nines. Well, all apart from Rev. Richard Coles who seems to have just put on a natty velvet blazer and given the fake tan a swerve...

Mollie King

Susan Calman

Rev. Richard Coles

Davood Ghadami

Simon Rimmer

Charlotte Hawkins

Brian Conley

Jonnie Peacock

Chizzy Akudolu

Ruth Langsford

Aston Merrygold

Debbie McGee

Alexandra Burke

Joe McFadden

Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 7pm on Saturday September 9 on BBC1.

