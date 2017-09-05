First official pictures of Strictly Come Dancing contestants and new judging line-up revealed
We bring you a first look at all 15 celebrities taking part this year along with the first picture of Shirley Ballas on the judging panel
With Strictly Come Dancing's 2017 launch show just around the corner, we've been given our first glimpse at this year's celebrity contestants, presenters and judging line-up.
The first official picture of new Head Judge Shirley Ballas joining Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli has been unveiled:
Meanwhile presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are also back and looking as excitable as ever:
And here's our first look at all 15 celebrities now that they've been spray tanned and glammed-up to the nines. Well, all apart from Rev. Richard Coles who seems to have just put on a natty velvet blazer and given the fake tan a swerve...
Mollie King
Susan Calman
Rev. Richard Coles
Davood Ghadami
Simon Rimmer
Charlotte Hawkins
Brian Conley
Jonnie Peacock
Chizzy Akudolu
Ruth Langsford
Aston Merrygold
Debbie McGee
Alexandra Burke
Joe McFadden
Gemma Atkinson
Strictly Come Dancing returns at 7pm on Saturday September 9 on BBC1.