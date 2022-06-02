While fans will know that Allred was the singer whose vocals feature in The Greatest Showman, some may be surprised to learn that she was a contestant on The Voice US, with the 32-year-old revealing that she didn't "have the best relationship with competition shows" before entering BGT.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Allred said that appearing on Britain's Got Talent has been a "completely different" experience to being on The Voice in the US.

"I was on The Voice over 10 years ago so I was very young and I had no experience with anything like that so I was very anxious at the time."

She added that as "pretty much half" of her pre-recorded rounds in the competition didn't make it into the episodes, the audience didn't know much about her when she made it to the live shows.

"I was the only person on the whole season that the viewers didn't know anything about and that affected my vote so I was eliminated pretty early on."

Loren Allred on Britain's Got Talent 2022 ITV

She added: "And so, I don't have the best relationship with competition shows because in my mind, I kind of associated them with just being a stressful time, that I'm not sure if anything would come from it."

She continued: "And so being on Britain's Got Talent and seeing the response, just from my audition, compared to 10 years ago on The Voice has been just a complete shift and a complete difference. And it's really positive."

In Allred's audition, which featured in the first episode of BGT's 15th season, the Brooklyn-based singer revealed that as many people "heard [her] voice, but don't know [her] face", having been the singing voice for Rebecca Ferguson's character in The Greatest Showman, she was ready to "put a face to the song".

The video clip has since amassed over 25 million views on YouTube, while Allred automatically made it through to the live semi-finals after Amanda Holden pressed the Golden Buzzer.

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 8pm on ITV.