Last night's show saw eight acts performance once again for the judges and the general public but only two made it through to the last live show – ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and opera singer Maxwell Thorpe, who revealed to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he was meant to audition on the show three times in the past .

The 2022 season of Britain's Got Talent continues tonight (31st May) on ITV with yet another semi-final as more acts hope to secure a place in the upcoming finale.

As for tonight's episode, the likes of dog act Amber & Nymeria, escapologist Andrew Basso, impressionist Ben Nickless, singer Dante Marvin, rapping group Flintz & T4ylor, dancer Ranger Chris Roberts, magician Ryland Petty and the Voice of the Armed Forces Children Choir will be taking to the stage – but which BGT semi-finalists will make it through to the final and when is it?

Here's everything you need to know about the Britain's Got Talent 2022 live final and when it'll air on ITV.

When is the Britain's Got Talent 2022 final?

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 final will air on Sunday 5th June at 7:30pm on ITV and ITVHub.

The final, which is two and a half hours in total, will see the remaining 10 contestants perform one last time in the hopes of being crowned the BGT 2022 winner, winning £250,000 and performing at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalists?

Maxwell Thorpe ©Syco/Thames

Out of the 40 Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist acts that'll be performing across the week, just 10 will be appearing in Sunday's final.

After Monday's show, there are just two confirmed contestants who've secured a place in the last show: 32-year-old busker Maxwell Thorpe and 13-year-old ventriloquist comedian Jamie Leahey.

You can find a full list of the 2022 BGT finalists below:

Maxwell Thorpe (32), opera singer from Yorkshire

Jamie Leahey (13), ventriloquist comedian from St Helens

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

