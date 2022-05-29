As usual, we will see a wide range of acts competing for the substantial cash prize and a place at the Royal Variety Performance, including those lucky enough to earn the coveted golden buzzer earlier this season.

Britain's Got Talent has finally wrapped up this year's auditions and now sets its sights on the nail-biting live shows, where the cream of the crop will return to the stage to fight for a place in the final.

At the end of Saturday night's episode, we saw judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden deliberate with a self-isolating Simon Cowell over which contestants deserve to be brought back to the stage.

ITV is yet to announce which names they've decided on, but we expect to find out soon as the live shows kick off on Monday 30th May, filmed at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

For now, here are all the acts confirmed to be taking part in the semi-finals.

Golden Buzzer acts

Loren Allred

ITV

Loren Allred impressed the judges with a stirring rendition of Never Enough, taken from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which secured her the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden.

Her sending through to the final proved somewhat controversial among fans, some of which felt that she was too successful in her field to be auditioning for Britain's Got Talent.

Allred is the original vocalist for Never Enough, which climbed to number 24 in the UK Singles Chart and was certified 2x Platinum by the BPI, while she has also competed in the US edition of The Voice.

However, both Allred herself and Britain's Got Talent have argued she remains unestablished, as many are not aware that she is the singer behind Never Enough (which was lip-synced to actor Rebecca Ferguson in the musical film).

Axel Blake

ITV

Stand-up comedian Axel Blake delivered a blistering set for his Britain's Got Talent audition which had the judges in stitches, leaving Simon Cowell so impressed that he hit the golden buzzer with no hesitation.

Similar to Allred, there was some backlash when viewers learned that Blake has been a working comedian for many years and even has his own recorded stand-up special, titled I'm Not Gonna Lie.

Again though, fans have defended the comic, arguing that while Blake has achieved some success in his field, he has never had an opportunity on this scale before and is highly deserving of it.

Born to Perform

Syco/Thames

Dance troupe Born to Perform wowed judges with a brilliant routine set to You Can't Stop the Beat; one of the most popular tunes from stage musical Hairspray.

The group is comprised of children and teenagers, all of whom gave their all to secure the golden buzzer from David Walliams, who had nothing but glowing praise for their terrific work.

Keiichi Iwasaki

ITV

Keiichi Iwasaki made a big impression with his audition, where he demonstrated several incredible magic tricks that left viewers with jaws on the floor.

One memorable moment saw judge Alesha Dixon get involved, participating in a stunning illusion where Iwasaki levitated one of the rings from her finger.

There was little doubt of four 'yeses' after that, but Britain's Got Talent presenting duo went one further by awarding the magic act their golden buzzer.

Flintz and T4ylor

ITV

This fresh-faced music duo are one of the few good things to come out of the pandemic, having met virtually during lockdown when they started putting together their act.

Flintz and Taylor finally met in person at their Britain's Got Talent audition, where shortly after they were showered with golden confetti after Alesha Dixon sent them straight through to the semi-final.

They presented a compelling blend of rap and piano which left Dixon in tears, who praised their bold originality and the weight of their lyrics.

Other semi-finalists

It's yet to be confirmed who the other semi-finalists will be in this year's Britain's Got Talent live shows, but expect ITV to make an announcement of the full line-up soon.

Rest assured we'll update this page as soon as they do so.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm on Monday 30th May 2022.