The act, which resulted in Alesha Dixon fleeing her seat in horror, saw a terrifying creature appear on stage.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers are convinced they’ve worked out the identity of the creepy witch who made her debut in last night's instalment of the ITV show (Saturday, 30th April).

The witch made her way down the steps and handed out apples from a sinister sack to David Walliams, Alesha and Amanda Holden while reciting an ominous chant.

The apple in Amanda’s hand then exploded into a cluster of creepy crawlies, which swarmed around the judges’ desk.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the creepy stunt, with many convinced they’d worked out who was behind The Witch’s facial prosthetics and makeup.

Britain's Got Talent viewers are convinced Ant or Dec could be behind the creepy witch act

Some fans were sure the contestant was none other than one of the ITV talent show’s hosts, Ant McPartlin or Dec Donnelly.

One said: "Who else thinks it was Dec behind The Witch on last night's BGT?? Actually creeped me out proper that did like."

Another added: "Loving the theory that the Witch on #BGT was Ant and Dec in disguise," while a third chimed in, "Anyone else think that the witch is Dec undercover?"

Elsewhere on Saturday’s show, Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left frustrated when acrobatic act The Freaks missed out on a Golden Buzzer.

The group from Austria – aged between 10 to 36 – left both the judging panel and everyone at home speechless as they performed some difficult moves and death-defying tricks.

Many fans were left questioning why The Freaks hadn’t been awarded a Golden Buzzer, which would guarantee them a spot in the live semi-finals.

There are currently two Golden Buzzers left for the taking, with hosts Ant and Dec and Alesha yet to award theirs.

But it wasn’t meant to be for The Freaks, with fans taking to social media to express their shock.

"WOOOOOOOWWWWWW The freaks are freaking brilliant .. It would be a gold buzzer from me if i was on the panel #BGT", one fan tweeted.

"The Freaks are who really should have gotten the golden buzzer! Not some professional singer #bgt," another viewer added.

"The freaks were amazing! They deserved the golden buzzer," a third fan said.

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.