First up is The X Factor: Celebrity, where Jonny Labey is just one of the hopefuls looking to impress Simon Cowell and co in order to win a record contract.

Here’s all you need to know about the former EastEnders star…

Meet Jonny Labey

Age: 26

More like this

Famous for: Acting, most notably as Paul Coker in EastEnders

Twitter: @jonnylabey

Instagram: @jonnylabey

X Factor category: Unders

Where have I seen Jonny Labey before?

Labey is best known for his role as Paul Coker in EastEnders, having joined the programme as Ben Mitchell’s love interest.

The twosome were a hugely popular pairing amongst fans of the BBC One soap, but like all happiness within Walford, their relationship was short-lived. Labey bowed out the soap in 2016 after Paul was killed in a homophobic attack, leaving Ben heartbroken.

Outside the soap bubble, Labey was crowned the winner of ITV’s short-lived celebrity dance show Dance Dance Dance, alongside then-girlfriend Chrissy Brooke.

He was also a judge on CBBC reality show, Taking the Next Step, where children were invited to compete for a cameo on Canadian TV show, The Next Step.

Does Jonny Labey have singing experience?

Labey is no stranger to the stage, having had roles in West End productions such as The Heights, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical and also appearing in the JerseyBoys.

More recently, he has been serenading felt puppets in his own SingEasy cabaret show.

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity launches on 12th October on ITV