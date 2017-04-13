Is Dance Dance Dance coming back for a second series?
“Everyone seemed to love it,” Alesha Dixon said of the ITV celebrity dance show
Strictly Come Dancing may be the best-loved celebrity dance show on TV, but January brought us a rival to its throne.
When ITV’s Dance Dance Dance aired earlier this year, it was a hit with viewers. Constantly trending on Twitter and featuring some absolutely stunning celebrity routines, the Sunday night show brought in decent ratings.
But host Alesha Dixon – who also works as a judge on Britain's Got Talent – still doesn't know whether we'll be seeing a second series on ITV.
“I hope so,” she told RadioTimes.com. “I've got my fingers and toes crossed. I mean, it got a great reception, got great feedback, everyone seemed to love it. But you know what it's like with the in-house politics so I've got all my fingers and toes crossed. We’ll see."
Come on, ITV. We want to see more moments like this, with eventual winners Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke:
Speaking of dancing, we also asked Alesha whether her former Strictly bosses had asked her to take Len Goodman’s place as a judge on the show.
She said “they haven't,” and when we mentioned that Anton Du Beke was one of the names rumoured for the job, Dixon said: “Oh is he?! I love Anton. That'd be perfect!”