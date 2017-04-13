But host Alesha Dixon – who also works as a judge on Britain's Got Talent – still doesn't know whether we'll be seeing a second series on ITV.

“I hope so,” she told RadioTimes.com. “I've got my fingers and toes crossed. I mean, it got a great reception, got great feedback, everyone seemed to love it. But you know what it's like with the in-house politics so I've got all my fingers and toes crossed. We’ll see."

Come on, ITV. We want to see more moments like this, with eventual winners Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke:

More like this

Speaking of dancing, we also asked Alesha whether her former Strictly bosses had asked her to take Len Goodman’s place as a judge on the show.

Advertisement

She said “they haven't,” and when we mentioned that Anton Du Beke was one of the names rumoured for the job, Dixon said: “Oh is he?! I love Anton. That'd be perfect!”