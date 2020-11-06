Speaking about the judge’s criticism, Smith said: “That was probably my least favourite moment. I think the guy needs to get a bit more joy in his life and realise it’s quite possible for older women to dance and have fun without being drunk at a party.”

Referring to other members of the judging panel, Smith added: “Actually Shirley [Ballas] and Mosti [Mabuse] were really lovely about the progress I’d made so that was really nice. I suppose the worst bit is, I think I would have got even better but I’m just sorry that I didn’t get the chance to show that to people.”

Smith also addressed calls for her professional dance partner Anton Du Beke to now become the show’s fourth judge in absence of Bruno Tonioli.

More like this

“All I’ll say on Anton is anything he turns his hand to, he’ll be brilliant at,” she said.

“He’s been there since the beginning and he’s enormously and rightly popular and I know from having spent a lot of time with him that he’s also warm, and hilarious and kind.”

“He is a brilliant teacher because he uses humour to keep you going,” Smith added.

“He’s also a very clever and interesting person […] we’d discuss everything from political philosophy, to how the House of Commons works, to the history of ballroom dancing. We just got on like a house on fire and that really really contributed to me having such a lovely experience.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Du Beke himself indicated he’d be willing to join the Strictly judging panel. “I do seem to have a bit of time on my hands,” he recently said on Channel 4 series Steph’s Packed Lunch. “I’m not sure mid-series is the time to do it, but why not?”

Describing what kind of judge he’d be, the ballroom veteran added: “I’d be kind but firm, a bit like my doctor: kind but firm!”

This week the remaining contestants will take to the dance-floor for Movies Week, with the latest Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances having already been revealed.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday at at 7:25pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.