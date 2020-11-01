Pointless co-host Richard Osman was among the first to suggest that Sunday night was not the last fans had seen of Anton in this series.

Osman was not alone in sharing this notion. Strictly Come Dancing fans felt that Anton at age 54 had the right credentials for the job.

One posted: "#Strictly here’s an idea - now Anton and Jacqui are out - let’s make Anton the fourth judge for the rest of the series !!!!!!"

Many in the audience felt that Anton (real name Tony Beak) was continually paired with an older contestant who had little hope of progressing against the younger, often professionally-trained performers.

It was true that in recent years the regular Strictly Come Dancing professional had been paired with Susannah Constantine (2018), Ruth Langsford (2017), Lesley Joseph (2016) and Judy Murray (2014), but he did almost win the Glitterball Trophy with EastEnders star Emma Barton in 2019.

Anton was a "maddd talented dancer" who deserved more recognition, according to a fan.

Mind you, some commented that an early exit wasn't such a terrible outcome for the Strictly professional dancers.

In the spirit of the modernised Strictly Come Dancing, comedian Justin Lee Collins has offered to be Anton's same-sex partner so that he can "finally get his hands on that glitterball trophy" in 2021.

Strictly Come Dancing will next screen on BBC One on Saturday 8th November at 7.25pm.

Strictly: It Takes Two screens on BBC Two each weeknight at 6.30pm.

