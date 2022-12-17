The Countryfile star made it to the finale where she would have to perform not once, not twice, but three times for the public vote.

Helen Skelton suffered an awkward gaffe during the Strictly Come Dancing finale on Saturday 17th December.

Following her high-scoring Jive to Janelle Monáe's Tightrope, Helen and her professional partner Gorka Marquez, headed up to see Claudia Winkleman off the stage.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While discussing her dance for the judges, Helen became a little distracted when she spotted a small costume gaffe.

"We were really grateful for the chance to do this again," Helen admitted, before spotting her slightly orange hands.

"I've just realised my fake tan on my hand! How bad is that?"

Helen Skelton reveals fake tan fail on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

Helen showed off her patchy hand to the camera, before giggling: "That's Strictly, people!"

Claudia joined in on the joke, laughing: "I'm not even gonna show you mine!"

Despite the fake tan fail, Helen managed to pick up a near-perfect score of 39 for her energetic Jive, only getting docked one mark from Craig Revel Horwood.

Read more:

The Strictly Come Dancing final is airing now on BBC One. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.