Faye and Giovanni’s Sound of Music dance on Strictly went down an absolute treat
There was yodeling aplenty, need we say any more?
Faye Tozer and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice did a Sound of Music-themed dance for Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing – and viewers LOVED it.
The duo danced the Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from the classic film and scored their first perfect 40 of the series.
But it wasn’t only the judges who were impressed, as many Strictly fans took to Twitter to share the love.
Giovanni’s blonde wig and lederhosen were particularly popular…
And lots of viewers were proud of the pair for scoring their first perfect 40...
But will their Charleston be good enough to get Faye and Giovanni to the semi-finals next week? We have a feeling it will...
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 8th December at 6.35pm on BBC1