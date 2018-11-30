Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly’s Faye Tozer: it’s “tough” being away from home – “we’re always going to miss each other”

Strictly’s Faye Tozer: it’s “tough” being away from home – “we’re always going to miss each other”

The Steps star discusses what it’s like to be working away from her family while competing on the dance contest

Faye Tozer, Giovanni Pierce, Strictly (BBC, EH)

Faye Tozer has revealed how “tough” it can be to work away from her family when competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

The Steps star told RadioTimes.com that whether it’s working away on Strictly, touring with her band or travelling around the country for musical theatre, “being away from home is tough” and she is “always going to miss” her family.

“We miss each other but it’s not just because of Strictly,” she said. “Every job that I’ve done, I’ve always toured away from home… it’s just being away from home is tough because you get to this lovely moment where you’re in between work, you’re there every day to do the school run and the pick-ups from karate and walking the dog, all your normal life stuff.”

She continued: “We’re used to it as a family, but it never goes away, we’re always going to miss each other. But we’re lucky with technology these days – we can FaceTime each other. Michael [Smith, her husband] comes down every Saturday, [Tozer’s son] Benjamin is coming down this weekend, so you make it work but it’s always hard when you miss people.”

Michael tweeted on Sunday about how it had been “another tough week”, writing: “So proud of @Faye_Tozer its been another tough week on and off the pitch but we do what we do and march on as a team. Thanks again for all your votes but a special shout out to you Steps lot, you’re bonkers.”

Tozer and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice are dancing the Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound of Music for Musicals Week this Saturday.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 1st December at 7.05pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Ashley and Pasha Strictly (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 24/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***LIVE SHOW*** Strictly 2018 Celebrities and Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for Musicals Week

Joe Sugg Strictly Come Dancing

We used statistics to prove that Joe Sugg is favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

Charles Venn, Karen Clifton, Strictly (BBC, EH)

Strictly’s Charles and Karen vow to get matching tattoos if they reach the final

16521796-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Seann Walsh is not doing the Strictly Come Dancing tour