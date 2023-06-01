As ever, the last stretch of the ITV talent competition puts the power in the hands of its viewers, allowing fans to vote for their favourite act.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finals are now in full swing, with the finale set to air on Sunday evening.

The winner of the public vote secures a place in Sunday night’s grand final, then the judges are given the chance to pick between the acts in second and third place (although if there is no consensus, the decision reverts to the public vote).

So far, we know that the likes of dance troupe Ghetto Kids, 11-year-old singer Olivia Lynes (who was judge Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act earlier in the contest), amputee dancer Musa Motha and comedian Viggo Venn will be in with a chance of winning BGT 2023, with a handful of acts yet to be confirmed.

On Sunday, viewers will then be able to throw their support behind the act they believe is most deserving of a £250,000 cash prize and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Here’s what you need to know about voting for your Britain’s Got Talent favourites.

How to vote in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals and final

Once all the contestants have performed in the semi-final or the final, viewers will be informed that voting has opened.

Then, you can choose to cast your vote over the phone or online. If you prefer to use the phone, you can dial the number shown on screen which has been assigned to your preferred act.

One call means one vote - and each call will cost 50p plus your phone network’s usual access charge. 15p will go to the Royal Variety Charity.

To vote online, head to the official Britain’s Got Talent voting website and register your mobile phone number.

Once you’ve done that, you will receive five free votes to allocate to the acts you enjoy the most.

In order to vote, you must be based in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows run nightly at 9pm until Friday 2nd June on ITV1 and ITVX. The Britain's Got Talent final is on Sunday 4th June.

