Glen Hoddle says he “missed a trick” when it came to his Masked Singer stint

Glenn Hoddle became the fourth contestant to be unveiled on The Masked Singer on Saturday night.

Following a sing off with Viking, the former footballer and football manager was revealed to be the show’s Grandfather Clock.

Although he’s pleased he made it to Week Four, Hoddle says he “missed a trick” when it came to his stint on the ITV show.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he said: “I tell you one thing I should have done, I missed the trick really because I was practising at home doing lots of singing wherever in the kitchen, in the lounge, in the car, but what you forget that you’re going to put this great big costume on.

“The body was like a massive big box on my head, so what I should have done is I should have walked around the kitchen in the lounge with a great big cardboard box on my head and practiced that way because it would have been more realistic.”

Hoddle says he didn’t realise how difficult it would be to sing in the costume, and advises any celeb signing up for the show to prepare for this.

He said: “It was very very hot and very difficult to sing under that big box on my head and that one surprised me. I thought I should have done something about it because you don’t realise how difficult it is singing in them circumstances, especially as you’ve got a bit of nerves as well – I’m not a professional singer. And then it’s really hot and it’s claustrophobic, so I should have actually done something like that to prepare.

“Anyone going in it next year’s series, try a cardboard box on your head and sing!”

As well as having to get used to his costume, Hoddle struggled to keep his identity secret from his family.

“That was the hardest part. It really was so so difficult. I wanted to tell people and honestly, there were a few times it was on the tip of my tongue and there were times I was talking to family and I just almost said and I had to drag it back, but it was the toughest thing,” he explained.

Nevertheless, Hoddle believes he handled this quite well, adding: “[Sometimes] I was very close to maybe saying it, but now I really feel I could be an undercover spy. I can do that job. I think I can keep things secret!”

Considering his newfound skills, could Hoddle see himself on any other reality shows in the future, like Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing on Ice, which has just returned for a 13th series?

“No,” he laughed. “Over the years I’ve been asked to do the jungle and Strictly. You name it and I’ve been asked to do it. I’ve said, ‘No, nothing like that,’ but I said to the guys who represent me, ‘If anything on the singing front comes up, then let me know, we’ll have a crack at it maybe!’ So that’s how [The Masked Singer] came about. I’ll keep it down to just being on the mic if I ever do anything in the future, but I love them shows!”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm.