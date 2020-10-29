Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing?

The live Strictly Come Dancing shows are well underway, with this year’s hopefuls taking to the dance floor weekly.

But one thing many would have noticed when watching this year’s show is the absence of head judge Bruno Tonioli.

When the 18th series kicked off on October 24th, he was noticeably missing from the panel as Craig Revel Horwood, Oti Mabuse and Shirley Ballas sat at their socially distanced desks.

The judge did, however, appear virtually ahead of the first results show, where he’ll make weekly appearances.

But why isn’t he physically in the studio? And exactly where is? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli at Strictly Come Dancing?

Unfortunately, Bruno couldn’t physically make it to the judging panel this year due to travel restrictions put in place by coronavirus.

Bruno lives in LA and splits his time between the UK and the US, where he works as a judge on the American version of the show, Dancing with The Stars.

The series kicked off last month, with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin.

However, due to the recent pandemic, it’s made it difficult for him to travel back and forth to be at both.

It was therefore decided Bruno would remain in the US and honour his commitment there.

The judge will still play a part in this year’s Strictly, appearing via video link for the results show where he’ll give his thoughts on all the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

However, producers ruled out a replacement and instead went with a trio of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday nights.