Strictly Come Dancing final: who is top of the leaderboard?
Who will lift the Glitterball trophy - Debbie, Joe, Alexandra or Gemma? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges' scores are revealed
By the end of tonight, the champion of Strictly 2017 will be revealed. One couple will triumphantly lift the famous Glitterball Trophy – but who will it be?
We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges. Oh, and check out our guide to the Strictly final – featuring exciting details about the Showdances, the full list of judges' picks, and everything you need to know about the four remaining contestants.
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – GRAND FINAL
1. Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 119
Judges' pick – 40
Showdance – 39
Favourite dance – 40
2. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 118
Judges' pick – 39
Showdance – 39
Favourite dance – 40
3. Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 117
Judges' pick – 39
Showdance – 38
Favourite dance – 40
4. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 114
Judges' pick – 38
Showdance – 37
Favourite dance – 39
What were the Strictly scores last week?
Who topped the leaderboard last Saturday? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far?
Take a look back at the leaderboard for each week...
- Week one
- Week two
- Week three
- Week four
- Week five
- Week six (Halloween Week)
- Week seven
- Week eight
- Week nine (Blackpool Week)
- Week ten
- Week 11 (Musicals Week)
- Week 12 (Semi-final)