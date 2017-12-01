By the end of tonight, the champion of Strictly 2017 will be revealed. One couple will triumphantly lift the famous Glitterball Trophy – but who will it be?

Advertisement

We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges. Oh, and check out our guide to the Strictly final – featuring exciting details about the Showdances, the full list of judges' picks, and everything you need to know about the four remaining contestants.