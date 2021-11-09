Strictly Come Dancing fans think Adam Peaty should have stayed in the competition

Another week, another Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

Sunday night saw Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay in the bottom two. Adam and Katya Jones’s Jive placed them last in the Strictly leaderboard, while Tilly and Nikita Kuzmin came in seventh despite scoring a respectable score of 31 with her Tango.

The judges had a tough choice as Adam and Tilly battled it out on the dance floor, and ultimately Tilly was saved – but was it the right outcome?

Not really, according to RadioTimes.com readers.

When asked whether the right contestant had been sent home, an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll revealed only 33 per cent of voters thought Adam was the correct choice.

Out of the overall votes, only 23 per cent were in favour of Tilly going home instead.

The majority of the voters (44 per cent), however, thought neither Adam nor Tilly should’ve been in the bottom two, with those readers in favour of someone else in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up leaving the competition.

Despite a tough couple of weeks, both Adam and Tilly have seen high scores throughout their time on the dance floor, often outperforming the likes of Dan Walker and Sara Davies.

Of course, it’s not always about the best dancers when it comes to Strictly, with the public playing a huge part in who gets to stay.

Wondering how to save your favourite contestant from the bottom two next week? Here’s how to vote for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6:40pm on Saturday 13th November.