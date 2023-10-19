Week 4 had a couple of Viennese Waltzes and a few Salsas to spice things up and it did just that.

Last weekend saw Jody Cundy leave the dance floor, after the judges voted to save comedian Eddie Kadi after the dance-off.

In this week's episode of Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual Writer Katelyn Mensah and self-professed "Strictly super-fan", Katie White, talk all about Jody's exit and their excitement for Adam Thomas.

Read more:

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances were revealed for Week 5 and Adam, alongside his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk will be doing a Couple's Choice to a Backstreet Boys Medley.

With a Couple's Choice earning Eddie and Karen their first 10 of the season during Movie Week, could Adam and Luba follow suit?

Last week's top scorer on the leaderboard was Layton Williams once again, who made history by scoring the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha ever on Strictly Come Dancing.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin. BBC/Guy Levy

This week he will be doing a Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz, and it'll be the only Salsa of the weekend.

Elsewhere in the competition, Nigel Harman clawed his way back to the top three after coming in 11th place during Movie Week. Will he be able to maintain his spot on the leaderboard or even possibly get back to the top?

You can watch the full Strictly Between Us video above.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:35pm. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.