Last weekend saw Nikita Kanda leave the dance floor, after losing in the dance-off against reality TV star Zara McDermott.

In this week's episode of Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual Editor Grace Henry and self-professed "Strictly super-fan", Katie White (née Ryce), talk about Nikita's exit and their fears for Zara.

Read more:

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances were revealed for Week 4 and Zara, along with her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima, will be doing a Viennese Waltz to You Don't Have to Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee.

Last week's top spot holder on the leaderboard Angela Scanlon will also be doing a Viennese Waltz to You Are the Reason by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis, however, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, Eddie Kadi is proving to be quite the dancer, after scoring the first 10 of season 21 last weekend as he and Karen Hauer did the Couple's Choice to Men in Black. Will he be able to maintain his spot on the scoreboard, or better still, rise right to the top?

You can watch the full video above.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 14th October at 6:30pm. The results show will air on Sunday 15th October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.