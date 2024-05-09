"But I love to perform and to be on stage, maybe because I am a Leo," she joked. "I think it was just a matter of time."

But will this Leo roar? We won't find out until she performs onstage, but here's everything we know about Saba.

Who is Saba?

Saba performing at the London Eurovision Party. Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

Age: 26

Instagram: None

Twitter: None

Anna Saba Lykke Oehlenschlæger is the first Black solo artist to represent Denmark, and the second Black person ever to represent the country.

"I have always wanted to represent Denmark as a brown person. It's very important to me to be the face of someone I would have wanted to see myself, when I grew up and watched Eurovision," she said.

Watching Eurovision, Saba added, is a family tradition. "I've watched it since I was a little child, and it has always been a dream of mine to be on such a massive stage," she told Eurovision World.

"I work with a lot of different projects, so I wouldn't say I've worked towards this exact moment," she added. "It was only when I heard Sand that I knew it was time."

How old is Saba?

Saba is 26 years old. She was born on the 11th August 1997.

What nationality is Saba?

Saba was born in Ethiopia, and at eight months old, her and her twin sister were adopted by a Danish couple and brought to Denmark.

What has Saba said about representing Denmark at Eurovision 2024?

Saba performing at the Barcelona Eurovision Party. Mario Wurzburger, Getty Images

Performing at Eurovision this year will be a full-circle moment for Saba. "I remember I was at a hotel's lobby in Denmark watching last year's Eurovision and it just hit me that my turn could be coming, and I felt like I wanted to do it," she said.

While polls and bookmakers predicted that Saba would be the one representing Denmark, the artist couldn't quite believe it herself. "It wasn't easy coping with the expectations," she added. "I love being the underdog."

What is Saba's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Saba's Eurovision 2024 song is called Sand. It was written by singer-songwriter Pil, and two Eurovision "experts" — Jonas Thander and Melanie Wehbe

"When I heard it the first time, I was smiling," Saba said. "I knew it was a good option, and I knew my voice would fit in it. I remember thinking it was nice, different and I just had a good feeling about it."

Where did Denmark come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Reiley at the London Eurovision Party 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Denmark, they never made it as far as the final last year. Breaking My Heart by Reiley only got as far as the semi-final, where they finished in 14th place.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year's competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.