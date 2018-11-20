Meghan Markle and Take That at the Royal Variety Performance 2018 (Getty)

The princess told the group: "I'm looking forward to seeing you closing the show."

Prince Harry meets members of Take That (Getty)

Meghan also met the show's host, Inbetweeners star Greg Davies, singer Rick Astley, members of the West End cast of Hamilton, and Lost Voice Guy, the comedian who won Britain's Got Talent earlier this year.

Duchess of Sussex attends the Royal Variety show (Getty)

Davies congratulated the couple following news that they're expecting their first child, joking on stage, "As I believe they say in royal circles, one is thrilled when two become three."

Greg Davies, Royal Variety Performance (Getty)

Other performers on the night included singer George Ezra, the band Clean Bandit, the West End cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, legendary singer Andrea Bocelli, and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at the wedding of Meghan and Harry earlier this year.

The charity gala, which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, aiding those from the world of entertainment who need care and assistance, will air in December on ITV.