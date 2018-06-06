Ridley said: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to write another series of Ability. I really enjoyed writing the first series, and it was a joy to have Katherine Jakeways as a writing partner. The process of writing and recording the show was fun from start to finish. I’m glad we’ll be hearing more from Matt, Bob and Jess!”

Lost Voice Guy won this year’s Britain’s Got Talent with 21% of the final vote – a real feat considering he was up against nine other acts. Voting statistics also revealed Ridley topped his semi-final with 40.5% of the vote, almost 20% ahead of closest rival D-Day Darlings.

Before his Britain’s Got Talent victory, he also won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and Ridley was the UK’s first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid.