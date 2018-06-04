Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final voting statistics revealed – did anyone come close to Lost Voice Guy?

Comedian Lee Ridley earned 21% of the vote during the final on Sunday according to ITV

Lost Voice Guy

The voting statistics for the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final have been revealed – and no one came close to defeating stand-up comic Lee Ridley AKA Lost Voice Guy.

The comedian – who performs with a speech synthesiser after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was six months old – earned 21% of the final vote on his way to being crowned the 12th BGT winner, a particularly impressive feat considering he was up against nine other acts.

Fellow comedian Robert White was closest to him with 17.2%, followed by singers Donchez Dacres and Gruffyd Win Roberts, both of whom finished up the final vote with a share of 11.2%.

Perhaps more impressive, it was also revealed that Ridley won the first night of last week’s semi-finals with 40.5% of the vote, dwarfing the number collected by D-Day Darlings (21.3%) and Maddox Dixon (13.5%).

The series has wrapped for the year, but Simon Cowell has said that it will return in 2019 with Ant McPartlin in tow.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV in 2019

