All week throughout the live semi-finals, viewers have been voting for their favourite acts, and these are the ones who have progressed and made it to the live grand final on Sunday 3rd June.

In a voting twist this year, each night the act with the most votes automatically went through to the final. Then, the judges picked their favourite from the acts who placed second and third with the public.

A RadioTimes.com poll, which received over 23,000 votes, put Lost Voice Guy as the winner with Robert White and Micky P Kerr placing second and third respectively.

More like this

The week's semi-final results were as follows:

Semi-final 5 - Friday night's results:

Micky P Kerr - won the public vote

Giang Brothers – chosen by the public after a judges' tie

Semi-final 4 - Thursday night's results:

DVJ (Diversity Juniors) - won the public vote

Tim and Jack Goodacre – Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer - (chosen by the judges)

Wildcard act - TBC

Simon Cowell has confirmed that there will definitely be a Wildcard act for BGT 2018. Although the act has yet to be confirmed, he did heavily hint it could be B-Positive Choir.

Semi-final 3 - Wednesday night's results:

Robert White - won the public vote

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts – chosen by the public after a judges' tie

Semi-final 2 - Tuesday night's results:

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer - won the public vote

Britain's Got Talent Donchez (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Calum Courtney - chosen by the public after a judges' tie

Semi-final 1 - Monday night's results:

Lost Voice Guy - won the public vote

The D-Day Darlings - chosen by the judges

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June