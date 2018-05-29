Viewers couldn't handle seeing Russell Crowe on Britain's Got Talent
The Hollywood star was in the audience at the ITV talent show alongside comic Jimmy Carr
Published: Tuesday, 29 May 2018 at 8:27 pm
Viewers need a good eye for talent on BGT but not everyone would have spotted Hollywood star Russell Crowe sitting in the audience during Tuesday night's live show, sporting a bristling grey beard.
Several did clock the Gladiator star though, seated alongside comic Jimmy Carr...
Although not all of them could quite believe their eyes...
Yes, yes it was. If you don't believe us, ask the man himself...
Russell, you've finally arrived.
