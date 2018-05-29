Britain's Got Talent viewers were missing Ant in first live show - but praised solo host Dec
Declan Donnelly had a positive reaction from fans after hosting his first BGT semi-final by himself
Britain's Got Talent viewers missed Ant in the first live semi-final, but thought Dec did a brilliant job by himself.
The first live episode of BGT was plagued with difficulties when a technical issue meant that the live broadcast dropped off air for roughly ten minutes.
- Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2018?
- Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
But fans were full of praise for Declan Donnelly, who was hosting his first ever episode of BGT by himself without presenting partner Ant McPartlin.
Dec previously went solo in March when he hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant.
In a statement released in March, a spokesperson for McPartlin said: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.
More like this
"He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future."
- Who are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists? List of ALL 40 revealed
- Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent?
- When is the Britain’s Got Talent live final?
Want more Britain’s Got Talent? Click here
Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals air Monday 28th May to Friday 1st June from 7:30pm. The live final airs Sunday 3rd June – also at 7:30pm.