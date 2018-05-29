But fans were full of praise for Declan Donnelly, who was hosting his first ever episode of BGT by himself without presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

Dec previously went solo in March when he hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant.

In a statement released in March, a spokesperson for McPartlin said: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

"He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future."

Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals air Monday 28th May to Friday 1st June from 7:30pm. The live final airs Sunday 3rd June – also at 7:30pm.