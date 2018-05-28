Meanwhile a continuity announcer said: "Well apologies but we do appear to be having some issues bringing you the live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent. We're working on them and we hope to return to the studio as soon as possible."

The transmission failed just after the first act of the night, Cali Swing, had performed live at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Auditions highlights from the series were then broadcast while ITV continually apologised for the disruption in broadcast.

When the live show finally did resume, presenter Declan Donnelly apologised for the disruption and explained that it was due to the stormy weather conditions.

Simon Cowell, meanwhile, joked while alluding to Ant McPartlin's absence: "Ant, you are coming back next year - you don’t have to do that," he said.

Britain's Got Talent continues live all week on ITV