We're warning you now: what has been seen cannot be unseen.

And it's rather infectious - not only does Dec start wiggling backstage, but all of the BGT crew do, too!

Who is Donchez?

By day, the 60-year-old singer works recovering vehicles for the AA but has said that it's his "dream" to land a record deal.

Back in 2007, Donchez spoke about hoping to land a Christmas Number 1 with his song Christmas Partay, which featured on his second (yes, second) album Wind Up Ya Bumper. See what he did there? Bumper! He works for the AA!

Unfortunately that accolade ended up going to Leon Jackson with his X Factor winner's single When You Believe.

At the time, he said, "They have got the Christmas number one all wrapped up with The X Factor, but if this song ever gets airplay, they have got a fight on their hands. There is nothing like it out there. Most Christmas songs are laid back but this is a ripping rap tune. It's a bombshell – a real spanner in the works."

Maybe, ten years later, Wiggle Wine can finally land Donchez that Number 1?

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV