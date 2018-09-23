Reunited with the dress ahead of the outfit going on exhibit in October, during the clip Markle asks a Buckingham Palace conservator if they've spotted the memento.

"Somewhere in here there is a piece of, did you see? There's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It's my something blue," she said.

"It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," Markle added, grinning, before the conservator responded: "Oh, that's about the most romantic thing I've heard."

The documentary was filmed for over a year, and focuses on the Queen and Royal Family's relationship with the Commonwealth, featuring behind-the-scenes moments.

Queen of the World broadcasts Tuesday 25 September at 9.15pm on ITV