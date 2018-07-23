Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha drops the strongest hints yet that she’s doing Celebrity Big Brother

Samantha Markle, estranged half-sister of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has dropped a major hint that she will be appearing in the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Samantha appeared on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, and refused to shoot down rumours that she’s set to enter the CBB house when the show returns in August, adding that she couldn’t say anything as she would find herself in “locks and stocks” for breaking her silence: “I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so….”

“I’ve worked in media most of my life, why would I not?” she replied when asked about the rumours by presenter Kate Garroway, who was sitting in for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan. “Why would I stop living because I have a family issue going on?”

Exclusive: Samantha Markle denies she is 'cashing in' on her half-sister's royal connections insisting 'we all have to survive, money makes the world go round'. She later refused to deny rumours about going into Celebrity Big Brother house. pic.twitter.com/tVg5yzlF98 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

Pushed on the issue further, she added: “Well, I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so… I don’t want to find myself in locks and stocks quite frankly. It wouldn’t be becoming.”

Samantha also fought back against suggestions that she is “cashing in” on the Duchess’s situation, despite a series of provocative interviews in which she criticised her half-sister, and plans for a tell-all memoir, entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

“The media make billions of dollars off social issues and talking about the Royals,” she said. “I don’t see how we’re any different. No one has a copyright on our life experiences. For someone to say, ‘Oh you shouldn’t take any money, you should turn down a paycheck’, go tell your boss you don’t want a paycheck for interviewing me because that’s cashing in.”

She certainly fits the “eye of the storm” theme for this year’s CBB, which requires all contestants to have weathered their own personal media storm in one form or another in the past…

Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 in August