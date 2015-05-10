Relive the moment Alison Jiear and Ella Shaw wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges
There were standing ovations, surprise buzzers and knock-out performances galore in last night's episode
Over the years we’ve seen plenty of stunning singing acts on Britain’s Got Talent, and last night’s show was no exception as not one but two gifted warblers knocked the stuffing out of the judges.
First up Ella Shaw, who wowed all concerned with her original song Summertime – and even got called “current" by Simon Cowell!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkKqY97HPps
Then it was the turn of backing singer Alison Jiear, who finally took centre stage in a stirring performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone. If only Liverpool fans were also this tuneful…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nT2j9Rc9pU
Another act didn’t get such universal acclaim, though – self-taught Irish dancer Dylan Byrd impressed most of the panel (and the audience), but Alesha Dixon (perhaps remembering her own Strictly days) was rather more critical. How could she say no to this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZqj0OpfLdc
Don't forget to check out the rest of the fun from last night's episode like Vladimir Georgievsky's hilarious trampoline act and X Factor star Lauren Platt's brother making his own bid for glory.