Simon Cowell (a judge on both shows) will of course take the credit. At the time he told Lewis he should try out for Britain’s Got Talent – and here he is.

He’s not alone: Lewis comes as part of 20-piece dance troupe Entity Allstars, who hail from Essex and are aged from 10-16.

Their hip hop moves certainly seem to get the crowd going. But will it be enough to see them through to the next round?

Find out tonight from 8:00pm on ITV.