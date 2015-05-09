X Factor star Lauren Platt’s brother auditions for Britain’s Got Talent
Lewis danced alongside his sister last year and is now taking to the stage in his own right with Essex troupe Entity Allstars
Tonight X Factor star Lauren Platt’s brother will dance into the limelight on Britain’s Got Talent tonight.
It's not the first time Saturday night viewers have seen Lewis strut his stuff; he jumped up alongside Lauren during one of her X Factor live performances last year.
Simon Cowell (a judge on both shows) will of course take the credit. At the time he told Lewis he should try out for Britain’s Got Talent – and here he is.
He’s not alone: Lewis comes as part of 20-piece dance troupe Entity Allstars, who hail from Essex and are aged from 10-16.
Their hip hop moves certainly seem to get the crowd going. But will it be enough to see them through to the next round?