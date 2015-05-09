Vladimir Georgievsky caught the judges' attention on tonight's Britain's Got Talent with his trampoline act, which was full of purposeful blunders.

"It was like a silent comedy," Amanda Holden gushed after Vladimir appeared to fall down a set of stairs, trap his head in the springs of the trampoline and almost fly off the apparatus – all in the name of comedy of course. As David Walliams said, "I think you're secretly very good at trampolining."