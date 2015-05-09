Relive painfully funny Britain's Got Talent trampoline act
Vladimir Georgievsky impressed Simon Cowell and co with his blunder-filled slapstick routine
Vladimir Georgievsky caught the judges' attention on tonight's Britain's Got Talent with his trampoline act, which was full of purposeful blunders.
"It was like a silent comedy," Amanda Holden gushed after Vladimir appeared to fall down a set of stairs, trap his head in the springs of the trampoline and almost fly off the apparatus – all in the name of comedy of course. As David Walliams said, "I think you're secretly very good at trampolining."
Walliams also quipped that Mr Cowell would have enjoyed the element of danger – he rather likes it when things could go badly wrong – and it seems he did, with the 45-year-old walking away with four excited yeses.
Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday on ITV