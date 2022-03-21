Zara McDermott compares Love in the Flesh to "very different" Love Island
The TV presenter is hosting her own dating show after rising to fame on Love Island in 2015.
Zara McDermott has said that her BBC Three show Love in the Flesh is "very different" to ITV2's Love Island, which she competed on back in 2015.
The TV presenter, who rose to fame on the reality show before fronting several documentaries for BBC Three, is now the host of Love in the Flesh – a dating series in which couples who've only spoken online finally meet in-person at a Greek villa.
When asked whether the show reminded her of her time on Love Island, McDermott told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she could relate to the contestants on a certain level.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"In a way I very much felt that, you know, it's a brand new experience," she said. "I very much felt that anticipation of being in a new place and cameras being everywhere. It's definitely an adjustment and it's really exciting.
"So I definitely related to them and everything they were feeling and how excited they were. And it was great to live that through their eyes again."
She added: "But in terms of the concept of the show – no, it was totally different, because you see the couples meet for the very first time. So it's very different from Love Island and that concept."
The eight-part series will see five couples spend a week together in a Greek villa after speaking exclusively online for various amounts of time, with the contestants getting the opportunity to explore connections with their fellow housemates as well.
Love in the Flesh premieres on Wednesday 23rd March at 10pm on BBC Three, with two episodes airing each week. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1