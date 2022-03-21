The TV presenter, who rose to fame on the reality show before fronting several documentaries for BBC Three, is now the host of Love in the Flesh – a dating series in which couples who've only spoken online finally meet in-person at a Greek villa.

Zara McDermott has said that her BBC Three show Love in the Flesh is "very different" to ITV2's Love Island , which she competed on back in 2015.

When asked whether the show reminded her of her time on Love Island, McDermott told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she could relate to the contestants on a certain level.

"In a way I very much felt that, you know, it's a brand new experience," she said. "I very much felt that anticipation of being in a new place and cameras being everywhere. It's definitely an adjustment and it's really exciting.

"So I definitely related to them and everything they were feeling and how excited they were. And it was great to live that through their eyes again."

She added: "But in terms of the concept of the show – no, it was totally different, because you see the couples meet for the very first time. So it's very different from Love Island and that concept."

The eight-part series will see five couples spend a week together in a Greek villa after speaking exclusively online for various amounts of time, with the contestants getting the opportunity to explore connections with their fellow housemates as well.

Love in the Flesh premieres on Wednesday 23rd March at 10pm on BBC Three, with two episodes airing each week. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.