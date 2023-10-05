As no queens left the show in the first week, all eyes were on the second week of Drag Race UK to see who would have to sashay away from the competition and, unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to one of the queens tonight.

This week, the queens were tasked with creating couture looks in the legendary Design Challenge. The challenge tested the creative, swigging and gluing skills of the queens against the clock and it is renowned for being one of the toughest challenges in the Drag Race competition.

Their skills were judged by Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

The queens were offered some expert fashion advice from Vogue UK Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.

Now there are nine queens left in the competition, meaning that for one queen it was time to sashay away.

So, who left RuPaul's Drag Race UK this week?

Read on for a list of all the contestants who have left Drag Race UK season 3 so far, including who was eliminated in Week 2.

Week 2 - Alexis Saint Pete

Alexis Saint Pete. BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Alexis Saint Pete became the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition after going head to head against Miss Naomi Carter in the lip sync challenge, performing to Hot In It by Charli XCX.

During the show, Alexis Saint Pete failed to impress the judges with her self-made couture clothing.

"The neckline is a little wonky and the hemline is [a] little bit questionable," RuPaul said of Alexis Saint-Pete's runway look.

In her parting interview, Alexis said: "I didn't want to go home first. I wanted to show so much more. But I'm walking away as a winner already in my heart. I'm so happy to be here in my new homeland and I hope to come back stronger than ever."

The queen described her experience in the competition as "amazing and unforgettable".

"Meeting RuPaul was out of this world – she's such an icon and it was just out of this world when she chose me as one of the tops of the week in the opening episode last week. It means so much to me," she said.

"I don't regret a thing. I honestly had the best time ever and I loved everybody from my fellow sisters to the crew. It was everything that I dreamed about."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns on Thursday 12th October from 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

