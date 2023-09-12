The queens will compete in a number of challenges and runways, with a brand new line-up of celebrity guest judges ready to give their verdict.

But who are the 10 queens serving looks like no other this season? Here's everything you need to know about the RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 cast.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 cast

Alexis Saint Pete

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 28

From: London

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @alexis_saint_pete

Twitter: @AlexisSaintPet1

Alexis Saint-Pete describes herself as "the Polish Billy Elliot" and is feeling excited to be the first Polish drag queen to compete on Drag Race.

She said: "I have dreamed about this moment, but I never thought it would happen and yet here I am! I want to inspire people to dream big, never give up and show that if I can do it, you can do it too! Let's go!"

Banksie

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 23

From: Manchester

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @therealbanksie

Twitter: @whoisbanksie

Banksie decided to get into drag after watching RuPaul on television and realised it's something she wanted to do.

"I was watching RuPaul on the telly and I thought, I want to do that! So, I started dabbling with drag in my bedroom for two years and then once I turned 18, I went out and I just flourished! Drag has opened my mind to a whole new world.

"I met a whole new group of people who are now basically family to me."

Cara Melle

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 26

From: London

Pronouns out of drag: She/Her

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @tastemycaramelle

Twitter: @TheCaraMelle

26-year-old Cara Melle is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but has been living in London for the last seven years after she came to London to study fashion.

Cara Belle calls herself "the Beyoncé" of the drag scene and chose to go on Drag Race UK because she is a the top of her game.

She said: "I serve amazing looks, I perform the hell out of anything and I bring main character energy to the game. I want to show the world who I am. It's very important to me because when growing up, I never saw any Black trans women on TV, and now I get a chance to represent Black trans women."

DeDeLicious

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 20

From: Kent

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @dede_licious_

Twitter: N/A

DeDeLicious has been a drag queen for a year and a half, but has been practising since she was 16 years old. The drag queen will be bringing some top tips to the show as she is best friends with season 3 winner Krystal Versace.

The pair met when they were 11 years old at school and DeDeLicious describes her as her "bestie and drag sister".

Ginger Johnson

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 34

From: County Durham

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @houseofjohnson

Twitter: @GingerJohnson_

Ginger Johnson has been doing drag for around 15 years after playing the role of an older woman for her university project and her drag career "snowballed from there".

Ginger chose to take part in Drag Race UK because she loves a challenge. We love to see it!

Kate Butch

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 26

From: Derbyshire

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @thekatebutch

Twitter: @thekatebutch

Kate Butch's drag name comes from her favourite artist of all time, Kate Bush, because just like the singer she is "quirky, theatrical and doing my own thing".

Michael Marouli

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 39

From: Newcastle Upon Tyne

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @michaelmarouli

Twitter: N/A

Michael Marouli would describe herself as "camp, daft, filth, fabulous and iconic". She began drag at 22 years old and chose to take part in Drag Race UK because she has been such a big fan of the show and RuPaul over the years.

Miss Naomi Carter

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 23

From: Doncaster

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @missnaomicarterofficial

Twitter: N/A

"Beautiful, sassy, gobby and Northern" Miss Naomi Carter has been doing drag for five years ever since she went to Doncaster Pride with her mum in drag.

When asked what she thinks makes her unique, Miss Naomi Carter said: "I can DJ. I can rap. I can lip sync. I can dance. I can act. I'm fierce. I'm funny, and I'm really nice as well! I just cannot wait to get into that competition - I'm ready for it baby!"

Tomara Thomas

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 25

From: Hartlepool

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @tomarathomas_

Twitter: @TOMARATHOMAS_

Tomara Thomas says: "I'm more than this gorgeous dancing diva. I've got funny bones in my body so I want to win a comedy challenge! I've idolised RuPaul for years so the fact that they'll be standing in front of me in the flesh is amazing – although they probably won't understand a word I say!"

Vicki Vivacious

BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Age: 36

From: Cornwall

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @vickivivaciousofficial

Twitter: @Vicki_Vivacious

Vicki Vivacious is a 36-year-old drag queen from Cornwall and is hoping to rep every single Cornish queen on the planet.

Vicki Vivacious says: "I've been doing drag for 15 years. I know that's crazy, because I'm only 18. I fell into drag through my love of musical theatre. I moved from Cornwall to London to go to drama school and this is what happens when you get government funding and a scholarship!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 starts on BBC Three on Thursday 28th September at 9pm. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

