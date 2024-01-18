The veterinary nurse had handed Diane a fizzy wine the previous evening that didn't go unnoticed by the group, ultimately leading to his banishment and exposure as a traitor.

Reflecting on her murder at the hands of someone she liked and trusted, Diane said that her "gameplay became lazy" as camaraderie grew among the group, advising future contestants to "put friendships aside" while in the castle.

She explained: "My strategy really was just to be myself and make sure I didn’t make hugely deep friendships. I thought I was unlikely to, anyway, but that didn’t happen. There were some people that I was really drawn to their personalities, and that detracted from any sort of gameplay I had in mind.

"There were some people that I wouldn’t naturally meet in real life, but when you’ve made friends and you’re chatting and sharing bits of your life with somebody, it's actually then really difficult to think they’re playing a really clever game, because you have made a connection and an assumption that they’re nice people."

Diane continued: "And there’s an inside voice saying 'oh, if they can behave like that in this game then maybe they’re not great human beings', which, of course, is not true. They were just playing a good game. I did, in fact, meet some people that I thought were really lovely."

Although Diane was a faithful in the game, she was famously hiding a major secret of her own: contestant Ross was actually her son – and we now know what she would have done if he had been selected as a traitor.

Diane added: "I decided that blood is definitely thicker [than water] so if that had been the case, if it had been Ross, I wouldn’t have said a thing and would’ve just let him win."

As it stands, Ross is one of only 11 remaining contestants in the game. At the end of yesterday's episode, Paul and Harry expressed interest in recruiting him as a traitor, if only so they can betray him at a pivotal moment.

We'll find out who got the invitation – and whether they accepted – tonight.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm tonight.

