The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman is this week's Radio Times cover star
Prepare for betrayal... the host is back with a new round of Britain's most treacherous TV show.
It was the surprise television hit of the year. The Traitors descended on our screens in an orgy of back-stabbing that gripped millions last winter before the winners were unveiled just in time for Christmas.
This time round the BBC has let us digest our figgy pudding before serving up a new feast of deception that begins this week, in which we will watch 22 contestants plunge into the depths of despair as they pick each other off before breakfast.
The action unfolds against the backdrop of the 19th-century Ardross Castle near Inverness. The air is thick with intrigue and a hint of menace and over it all presides Claudia Winkleman in a cloak, doing her best not to be the cuddly Claudia we know from Strictly. It is perfect mid-winter fare.
In this issue Claudia tells us how the success of the first series took her by surprise, and how this second series will be more tricky – and more beastly – than ever. We also meet two of last year's contestants who share their strategies for winning the show. Because it is, after all, just a game.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Jamie Dornan on the unexpected return of The Tourist, how, as a former model, he doesn't like having his picture taken, and his hopes for a unified Ireland
- New stars of Call the Midwife Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry reveal how they reacted when they got the part and discuss their first birth scenes
- Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Ed Gamble, who has type 1 diabetes, speaks about the new diet fad that uses diabetic medication to suppress the appetite
The Traitors season 2 starts at 9pm on Wednesday 3rd January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
