The action unfolds against the backdrop of the 19th-century Ardross Castle near Inverness. The air is thick with intrigue and a hint of menace and over it all presides Claudia Winkleman in a cloak, doing her best not to be the cuddly Claudia we know from Strictly. It is perfect mid-winter fare.

In this issue Claudia tells us how the success of the first series took her by surprise, and how this second series will be more tricky – and more beastly – than ever. We also meet two of last year's contestants who share their strategies for winning the show. Because it is, after all, just a game.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Jamie Dornan on the unexpected return of The Tourist, how, as a former model, he doesn't like having his picture taken, and his hopes for a unified Ireland

New stars of Call the Midwife Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry reveal how they reacted when they got the part and discuss their first birth scenes

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Ed Gamble, who has type 1 diabetes, speaks about the new diet fad that uses diabetic medication to suppress the appetite

The Traitors season 2 starts at 9pm on Wednesday 3rd January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

