Tilly Ramsay details “hard” Strictly journey for dad Gordon

He’s been supporting her every step of the way.

TV presenter Tilly Ramsay took to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom last night to perform her samba to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, with eagle-eyed fans spotting an emotional Gordon Ramsay watching her in the audience.

While the celebrity chef regularly shows up to watch his daughter dance, Tilly has revealed that her time on the show has been “hard” for her supportive parents.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the 20-year-old said that while her parents have been encouraging, they haven’t been able to offer much help when it comes to ballroom tips.

Tilly revealed: “I’m with my parents every day because I live at home with them. Dad has been away obviously with different things but they’ve both just been extremely, extremely supportive in everything I do but especially this journey.”

She added: “It’s hard for them because they can’t offer much help. It’s not like I’m doing something that’s natural to both of them or to me. Dancing is a very foreign concept to all of us so they’ve not taken the role of criticism or anything like that.

“It’s been the role of just support and love and really helping me which has been the best thing, I couldn’t ask for anymore.”

The final of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 series is just a few weeks away, with this year’s Glitterball champion being named on the 18th December.

The last two weeks have seen future Luther star Cynthia Erivo take to the judging panel after Craig Revel Horwood tested positive for coronavirus last week and Motsi Mabuse was unable to travel back to the UK this weekend.

Additional reporting by Patrick Cremona.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday night on BBC One, while previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

