There's been a lot of build up to the big day(s) on The Kardashians , which documented the couple's plans to cement their love with three separate weddings – however, they're taking fans behind-the-scenes of their final Italian ceremony in this intimate documentary.

It's been a long time coming, but reality fans are finally getting to sit in on the highly-anticipated wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Disney Plus ' upcoming special: 'Til Death Do Us Part.

With the whole Kardashian clan in attendance, Kim giving a speech and a huge amount of PDA from the eldest Kardashian sister and her rock star husband, get ready to walk down the aisle in 'Til Death Do Us Part.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Kardashian special.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis lands on Disney Plus on Thursday 13th April.

The special will be followed just over a month later by season 3 of The Kardashians.

Hulu told its subscribers to save the date earlier this week, announcing the upcoming film on Twitter.

What is 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis?

'Til Death Do Us Part. Disney

'Til Death Do Us Part is a special film which welcomes viewers to enjoy the wedding weekend of Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 beau Travis Barker.

Documenting the run-up to the couple's big day, 'Til Death Do Us Part follows the pair and their wedding guests as they spend a luxurious few days in Portofino, Italy.

"Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments," Disney Plus teases.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse at Kourtney's wedding dress while she chats to Travis about having three different wedding ceremonies.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" she says, with him replying: "It's like choosing a child, I can't pick the best one. Vegas was like our wild rockstar wedding, Santa Barbara was like as traditional as everybody else's wedding could have been."

Kourtney adds: "And then Italy was just really romantic and classic. I felt like I had so much anxiety because it's such a vulnerable moment you're sharing."

In addition to footage of the final wedding, 'Til Death Do Us Part also sees Kourtney and Travis providing commentary retrospectively on the big day.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis cast

As you could guess from the title, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the headliners of this Hulu special – however, you can expect to see a few familiar faces throughout.

From the Kardashian clan's Kris Jenner and sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, to Travis Barker's children Alabama and Atiana De La Hoya, fans of the family's reality show won't be disappointed with the on-screen guest list.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis trailer

Hulu released a trailer for the Kourtney and Travis special in April, teasing the glamorous nuptials to come. You can watch the full clip below.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis lands on Disney Plus on Thursday 13th April – subscribe to Disney Plus for £79.90 a year or £7.99 a month.

