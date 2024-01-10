So, how does The Trust: A Game of Greed work? Read on for everything you need to know about the rules behind the new Netflix reality series.

The Trust: A Game of Greed rules

The Trust: A Games of Greed is a sneaky game like no other. A group of strangers all get together and are given the chance to equally split a quarter of a million dollars amongst themselves... but there's a catch.

Every episode, the players are able to anonymously vote each other out of the competition, which increases their individual share of the total prize fund. What makes it even more high-stakes is that you only need one vote to be eliminated. However, no one has to be voted out.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But it isn't that simple. As well as taking part in tests, each round sees players being given access to The Vault, in which they will be offered something that benefits them or the whole group. It's the ultimate game of greed!

Read more:

When is the next episode of The Trust on Netflix?

The eight episodes will air across three batches. The first four episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from today (Wednesday 10th January). The following episodes will air as follows:

Episodes 5 to 7 - Wednesday 17th January

Episode 8 - Wednesday 24th January

The Trust: A Game of Greed will be available to stream on Netflix from 10th January 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.