How does The Trust work on Netflix? Rules explained
Here's what you need to know.
Netflix has a new reality series that'll have you gasping at every turn. The Trust: Game of Greed brings together a group of strangers who must put their faith in one another to win a life-changing cash prize.
The social experiment will see the contestants get to know each other, from their personality traits to their backgrounds, through a series of tests. The tests in questions are designed to expose who is a team player and who is really out for themselves.
So, how does The Trust: A Game of Greed work? Read on for everything you need to know about the rules behind the new Netflix reality series.
The Trust: A Game of Greed rules
The Trust: A Games of Greed is a sneaky game like no other. A group of strangers all get together and are given the chance to equally split a quarter of a million dollars amongst themselves... but there's a catch.
Every episode, the players are able to anonymously vote each other out of the competition, which increases their individual share of the total prize fund. What makes it even more high-stakes is that you only need one vote to be eliminated. However, no one has to be voted out.
But it isn't that simple. As well as taking part in tests, each round sees players being given access to The Vault, in which they will be offered something that benefits them or the whole group. It's the ultimate game of greed!
When is the next episode of The Trust on Netflix?
The eight episodes will air across three batches. The first four episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from today (Wednesday 10th January). The following episodes will air as follows:
- Episodes 5 to 7 - Wednesday 17th January
- Episode 8 - Wednesday 24th January
The Trust: A Game of Greed will be available to stream on Netflix from 10th January 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
