The show is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, the company behind TBS's The Misery Index and E!'s Catching Kelce, and Lighthearted Entertainment, the company behind The Big D and MTV's Are You the One?.

But when will it land on the streamer and what will the game entail? Read on for everything you need to know.

The Trust: A Game of Greed will land on Netflix on 10th January 2024, with fresh episodes dropping weekly.

Netflix announced the new series on Friday 8th December, shortly after releasing the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge.

How does The Trust: A Game of Greed work? Games and rules explained

The Trust: A Game of Greed.

The Netflix reality show will bring together a group of strangers and give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: split a quarter of a million dollars equally among themselves.

Contestants will be given the opportunity to anonymously vote each other out, increasing their individual share of the total prize plot. Only one vote is needed to eliminate a contestant.

The contestants will also take part in a series of tests designed to test each player's loyalty.

The official synopsis reads: "It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships.

"In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share."

The Trust: A Game of Greed trailer

The first trailer has landed, giving fans a first glimpse at the show's cast.

"I’m a police officer, but I tell people I’m a stripper," one player tells the camera, before another adds, "We've got a house full of liars."

The footage also shows the contestants opening a box containing secrets about the players. "I slept with over 150 people," one note reads.

Watch below:

The Trust: A Game of Greed will became available to watch on Netflix on 10th January 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

