All the guy had to do was show up and the internet crumbled faster than a fine digestive in a mug of tea.

He forgot to put the cinnamon in his drizzle cake, but it mattered not.

Selasi couldn't have given a flying frangipane - he was just going to do it all his way.

And Twitter REALLY appreciated that.

While everyone else was pulling their hair out during the jaffa cake technical, Selasi was cooler than a correctly frozen Baked Alaska.

And surprise, surprise, his chocolate orange delights were the cream of the cake or biscuit crop.

And when he forgot to put the vanilla pods in his showstopper, Selasi uttered the immortal words: "I don't understand it, I'm just baking it."

With one almighty stare at the camera, Selasi drizzled his charm across the nation.

The viewers at home weren't the only ones falling for him, though. Not even Paul Hollywood was immune.

Paul well fancies Selasi. Everyone in that tent fancies Selasi. Everyone in the bloody world fancies Selasi #GBBO — Sarah Walker (@saarahwaalker) August 24, 2016

And by the time the moment to crown Star Baker arrived, everyone was calling it for the smooth operator.

But... SHOCK HORROR. Jane claimed the title instead.

We have a feeling he'll have a LOT more Twitter followers very soon...

