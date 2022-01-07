The Apprentice fans think the wrong candidate was fired in episode 1

Viewers believe that Lord Alan Sugar fired the wrong person in the latest episode of The Apprentice, following an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

A total of 64.5 per cent of those polled said that the wrong candidate was fired in last night’s episode, after bath bomb entrepreneur Harry Mahmood became the first contestant to be eliminated from season 16.

Harry was fired following his team’s failure in the episode’s challenge, which was to design a marketing campaign for a cruise liner.

Although Harry’s instincts about the group’s poor choice of logo were correct, he was brought back into the boardroom for being “disruptive” during the challenge.

Project manager Akshay Thakrar brought both Harry and Akeem Bundu-Kamara back to the boardroom, and in the end it was decided that Mahmood would be going home.

“It’s a bit unfortunate because all my friends and family and everyone I work with have sent me such nice comments, so hopefully after the episode they can make up their mind and decide if the decision was viable or I got hard done by,” Harry said, adding: “Personally, I think I was hard done by!”

The series promises further challenges for The Apprentice 2022 cast, with the remaining 15 businesspeople competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

What’s more, Lord Sugar has revealed he has no plans to quit The Apprentice. Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, the business tycoon said he hoped to get the show to series 20 and beyond.

He said: “First of all, I publicly stated that I really wanted to make it to 20 years. So this one is 16 and I’ve got four more to do to achieve that goal.”

He added: “I’m not going nowhere, and the programme’s going nowhere. Please enjoy this current series, which I’m sure you will, but I can assure you there’s going to be a lot more. While I’ve got health and strength in my body, I will carry on!”

The Apprentice continues next Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.