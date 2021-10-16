Strictly’s Dan Walker reveals the advice he received from former judge Len Goodman

It’s been five years since Strictly Come Dancing‘s former head judge Len Goodman left the show, but that hasn’t stopped him from handing out ballroom tips to this year’s contestants – namely, BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker.

Advertisement

The presenter and his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that they recently met up with dancing pro Goodman, who gave them some useful advice ahead of this Saturday’s show.

“We had a little chat with Len yesterday, didn’t we?” Walker said. “I know Len from golf and a programme we did together, and what was Len’s advice yesterday?

“Ah yes, the hands control the arms and the feet control the legs,” he added, before Nadiya said: “That’s the best advice.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Len Goodman, who won various dancing championships in his twenties, joined Strictly Come Dancing in its inception in 2004 and appeared as the show’s head judge until 2016, at which point he was replaced by Shirley Ballas.

This year’s competition is heading into its fourth week tonight, with just 11 couples dancing after Robert Webb quit the show earlier in the week and Ugo Monye announced that he is temporarily unable to perform due to injury.

For this evening’s episode, Walker will be taking on the Cha Cha Cha, set to a mash-up of MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This and the Rick James hit Superfreak.

The BBC Breakfast host found himself near the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last week thanks to his Foxtrot to Once Upon A Dream from Sleeping Beauty after placing in the upper-middle section for the past shows.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 7:10pm on BBC One tonight. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.