Ugo Monye pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend with injury
The news came less than 24 hours after Robert Webb withdrew from the competition.
Published:
Ugo Monye has revealed he won’t be able to dance in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing episode.
The rugby ace has been suffering from back problems, and has chosen to rest a week after the toll of the competition.
He wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!
“I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week.
“Gutted Oti & I won’t be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck & will be cheering them on from home!”
Ugo Monye‘s statement comes less than 24 hours after fellow Strictly Come Dancing line-up member Robert Webb quit Strictly.
Webb was told to withdraw from the competition following some advice from a doctor after he started to feel unwell.
He said in a statement last night (13th October): “I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health. Two years ago I had open-heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.”
It’s thought the competition will continue as normal on Saturday, with the remaining contestants taking to the Ballroom floor for the public’s vote.