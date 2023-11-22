Out of 456 real players, one who stood out was '90s legend Wolf, real name Michael Van Wijk.

Much like the other contestants, Wolf was hoping to be in with a chance of winning a whopping $4.56 million, similar to the Netflix drama series.

While it was a nostalgic moment for many to see him back on screen, it seems he didn't make it much further beyond the first game.

In the first episode of the reality series, the players all took part in the iconic Red Light, Green Light challenge that saw them eliminated from the competition if they moved when the doll turned back around.

Over 200 players were eliminated from the opening game after failing to stop in time or make it past the finish line, and it looks as though Wolf was part of those hundreds.

According to reports from January 2023, Wolf was eliminated in the first round but "seemed in good spirits".

A source told The Sun: "Everyone recognised him straight away and was excited to meet him.

"He was a really nice guy. It's a shame he was taken out in the first round but he seemed in good spirits. It just shows you how hard the competition was.

"If he found it hard, what hope was there for anyone else?"

Michael Van Wijk rose to prominence for his role as Wolf on the sports game show Gladiators, in which he appeared for all eight original seasons from 1992 to 1999.

After taking part in Gladiators, Van Wijk moved to New Zealand and opened a chain of gyms, keeping a relatively low profile.

Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now.

